LAHORE - Pakistan’s wrist-spinner Abrar Ahmed has been released from the Test squad to represent Pakistan Shaheens in the second four-day match against Bangladesh A, scheduled to commence at the Islamabad Club on Tuesday, August 20.

This decision follows the selectors’ preference for an all-pace attack in the upcoming first ICC World Test Championship match against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, August 21.Rather than keeping Abrar on the bench for the first Test, the selectors chose to include him in the Shaheens squad, allowing him to gain valuable match practice before rejoining the Test side for the second Test, which will take place in Karachi starting August 30. This proactive approach aims to ensure that Abrar remains in peak condition and ready for the challenges ahead in the series.

Joining Abrar in the Shaheens squad is uncapped top-order batter Kamran Ghulam, who has also been released from the Pakistan Test squad. Kamran, who has shown promising form, has been appointed as the captain of the Shaheens for the second four-day match. His leadership role is seen as a crucial opportunity for him to further hone his skills and gain experience before potentially stepping up to the Test side.

With the departure of Abrar and Kamran, the Pakistan Test squad has been temporarily reduced to 15 players. However, it will return to its full strength of 17 players after the conclusion of the second four-day match, as both players are set to rejoin the squad for the Karachi Test.

In related developments, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Saud Shakeel, who were part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad, have now been integrated into the Test side. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rameez Jnr has been left out of the Shaheens squad for the second four-day match. To fill these gaps, the Shaheens have added Abrar Ahmed, Ali Zaryab Asif, Awais Anwar, Imam-ul-Haq, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, and Sharoon Siraj to their roster.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan Shaheens has now the services of Rohail Nazir and Saad Baig. Rohail has a good experience of first-class cricket and perform well during the previous year’s first-class season 2023-24. But Saad Baig is a fresh player, who didn’t play any first cricket and instead of Saad, the top performing wicketkeeper of the last first-class season is Junaid as he emerged as the top wicketkeeper batter in the last season with 399 runs with the average of almost 50 and 29 dismissals behind the wicket, so on merit, he deserves better chance than Saad Baig and Rohail Nazir.

The updated Pakistan Shaheens squad for the second four-day match now comprises: Kamran Ghulam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ali Zaryab, Ghulam Mudassar, Imam-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Awais Anwar, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Saad Khan, Sharoon Siraj, and Umar Amin.

This reshuffling of players between the Test and Shaheens squads reflects a calculated effort by the selectors to balance preparation, match fitness, and player development as Pakistan gears up for the Test series against Bangladesh. However, greater attention is needed in the wicketkeeping department to ensure that selections are based on merit rather than personal preferences, giving the top-performing wicketkeeper of the last season the opportunity he rightfully deserves.