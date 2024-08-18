ACP organising “World Culture Festival Karachi” from Sept 26

KARACHI - The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) will organize a five-days “World Culture Festival Karachi,” from September 26. In this regard, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, along with renowned intellectual and humorist Anwar Maqsood, actor, theatre director Khalid Ahmed, Prof. Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi and Qudsia Akbar briefed the media, said a press release issued by the ACP here Saturday. On this occasion, President ACP Muhammad Ahmed Shah announced that the festival would see the participation of more than 34 countries, including Palestine, India, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, USA, UK, Germany, Australia, Russia, Egypt, South Africa, Italy, Japan, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Norway, Brazil, Spain, Belgium, Ukraine, Oman, Qatar, Zimbabwe, Azerbaijan, France, Uganda, Belarus, Ireland, Kosovo, Burundi, Congo, Rwanda and others. The “World Culture Festival Karachi” will feature more than 100 cultural performances by more than 350 artists, including theater, music, dance groups, and fine arts from Pakistan and abroad, he said and added that before the Aalmi Urdu Conference, the Arts Council usually hosted the Youth Festival, Pakistan Theatre Festival, Music Festival, and Dance Festival. However, this time, they are bringing the largest festival in Pakistan’s history, named the “World Culture Festival Karachi. He mentioned that during the last Pakistan Theatre Festival, 7 countries participated and although they initially planned to organize another Pakistan Theatre Festival, the overwhelming response from international embassies and music and dance artists led them to expand the event into a World Culture Festival. “Approximately 40 countries will participate, with 34 already confirmed. Internationally, 150 artists will be involved. This festival will include people of all colors, races and languages from Europe, Africa, Australia, India, and other countries. There will be a fusion of various music and dance forms from around the world, with workshops and talks alongside performances, open to Arts Council students and others through registration. He explained that all groups will perform with Arts Council students at various universities and communities. Previously artists found great joy in performing at all these locations. We will also showcase Pakistan’s folk music, theatre, and dance”. Ahmed Shah highlighted that Pakistan’s culture, artists and heritage were rich and the festival would also include Qawwali and classical dance. Performances by Akhtar Chanal, Wahab Bugti, Mai Dhai, instrumentalist Abdullah and Faqir Zulfiqar, as well as instruments like Sarangi and flute will be part of the festival, he said and added, they aim to create a universal music experience with international artists.

This kind of music has never been produced in Pakistan or Asia, he said. He also mentioned his contacts with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who has fully supported the festival and assured security arrangements. Theater Director Khalid Ahmed said that this was going to be a very large festival and that it had grown significantly over time. He expressed amazement at the scale of the festival, acknowledging that the challenges are not easy, but it will be a great learning opportunity for students to understand how people think globally.