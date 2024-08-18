Sunday, August 18, 2024
Alleged motorbike lifter arrested in injured condition

APP
August 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   The Baldia police arrested a suspected motorbike lifter in injured condition in an encounter near the shrine of Mufti Mehmood. SHO Noor Mustafa Pathan informed here on Saturday that a police team patrolling the area came across 2 suspects riding on a motorbike. According to him, the suspects were signalled to stop for checking but they tried to escape by firing gunshots on the police. He claimed that one of them sustained a gunshot in the exchange of fire and he was also rounded up but his associate escaped.

