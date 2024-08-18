Another Pandemic

Just as economies and livelihoods were beginning to recover after the disruption caused by the global pandemic in 2020, the last thing the world needs is another global health crisis. Yet, in an age of rapid international travel and densely populated urban centres, the spread of pathogens has become alarmingly easy, making diseases that were once less virulent more likely to become endemic or even pandemic.

However, there is some good news for those traumatised by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak of MPOX a public health emergency of international concern—their highest alert level—MPOX differs significantly from COVID-19. It spreads only through human contact and is not airborne. It also manifests with visible signs on the skin, making it easier to identify. Moreover, MPOX is not as damaging or lethal as COVID-19.

Therefore, the public should heed the words of the health ministry and remain calm. Under the direction of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has been reactivated, and the health ministry, in coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), is monitoring the situation in Pakistan. While chairing a meeting on the measures being taken against the viral infection’s spread, PM Shehbaz requested the launch of an effective awareness campaign and indicated that he would receive a weekly briefing on the MPOX situation.

So far, the few identified cases have been quarantined, and other monitoring procedures are in place. The experienced and well-prepared NCOC is equipped to track this outbreak and safeguard the population. However, it is essential for citizens to stay informed about the symptoms of this disease, especially those who travel frequently to different parts of the world. As things stand, airports remain the biggest risk factor in avoiding the virus.