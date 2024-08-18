Aurangzeb wants govt, industry stakeholders to work together for introducing innovations

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has asserted that the government and the industry stakeholders shall work together towards introducing innovations that can contribute to the country’s sustainability goals and economic stability in the coming years.

Finance minister attended the BYD Brand launching in Pakistan Saturday and delivered a keynote address at the event. BYD, a global frontrunner in electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions, made a significant entry into the Pakistani market, promising a new era of eco-friendly transportation. The event, held in Islamabad, was graced by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, who delivered a keynote address underscoring the importance of sustainable innovation for Pakistan’s future.

Senator Aurangzeb welcomed BYD’s arrival, highlighting the company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and environmental stewardship. “BYD’s entry into our market is not just about introducing new vehicles; it’s about embracing a sustainable future and aligning with Pakistan’s environmental goals, of achieving energy efficiency” Aurangzeb said. He further emphasized that the government is committed to support such initiatives that will not only advance green technology but will also provide a significant boost to the local economy by creating new job opportunities and fostering technological advancements in the automotive sector. Additionally, he added that the presence of a major global player like BYD could enhance Pakistan’s export potential in the burgeoning electric vehicle market, aligning with national strategies to increase high-tech exports and reduce trade imbalances.