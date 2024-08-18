Sunday, August 18, 2024
Bilal Yaseen reviews security, cleanliness measures

Our Staff Reporter
August 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen on Saturday visited Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh mazar and reviewed security and cleanliness arrangements in the surroundings. According to official sources here, he said that he would personally monitor cleanliness and other arrangements being made with regard to the urs celebrations and added that roads and streets in surroundings of the Darbar would also be decorated as a large number of devotees were coming to attend the urs. Punjab Auqaf Secretary Tahir Raza Bukhari briefed the minister about arrangements  related to the urs celebrations.

