CM orders measures to address potential flooding

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to take protective measures in advance in areas of Koh-e-Sulaiman in Dera Ghazi Khan in view of the potential flood situation.

She ordered strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and also issue guidelines for residents of low-lying areas inundated in various districts.

In view of potential flooding, the residents of affected areas should be shifted to relief camps on time, she instructed and ordered to continuously monitor flood drains in Narowal, Sialkot, Shakargarh and other cities. Livestock in the villages should also be moved to safe places well in time. CM Maryam also directed the relevant authorities to ensure availability of snake bite vaccine in relief camps. She said immediately restore traffic in the areas affected by landslides. She added Deputy Commissioners should monitor rescue and relief activities in the districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Saturday responded to a demand by Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Mustafa Kamal that cut in electricity prices should be given across country.

In her message on the social media website ‘X’, she said, “Dear brother Mustafa [Kamal], Punjab has not obtained the relief free of cost for the people of Punjab, but by paying money. “The Punjab government has paid Rs. 45 billion from its own budget. I will feel heartily pleased if you talk with the Sindh government so that it should also provide same relief to the people of Sindh. Thank You,” she added.

CM grieved at Nullah Daik incident

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three youths who drowned in Nullah Daik. She expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families. Meanwhile, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza presided over a meeting of the Lahore Peace Committee, here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by members of the Peace Committee, Additional Deputy Commissioner, DIG Operations, Assistant Commissioners, WASA, LWMC, LESCO, Rescue 1122, PHA, and representatives from various religious communities.

The meeting discussed in detail maintenance of peace and order during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and Urs of Hazrat Usman Ali Hajveri, also known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). The DC ordered to ensure foolproof security and cleanliness arrangements during the Chehlum and Urs. He emphasised that WASA should keep dewatering sets and disposal stations operational, considering the monsoon rains. Islamic teachings advocate for the protection of the rights of all religions and emphasize the importance of peace, love, brotherhood, and patience.

DC Lahore acknowledged the vital role of religious scholars in maintaining peace and thanked them for their cooperation. The members of the District Peace Committee assured their full support to DC Lahore.