Commissioner reviews finishing works at Walton Road project

LAHORE - Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood conducted a visit to the Walton Road Development Project and reviewed its finishing works.

During visit, he was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Moosa Raza, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar, and AC Model Town and Cantt. Executive Director Technical CBD, Riyaz Hussain, provided a detailed briefing on the project. The commissioner was briefed that the asphalt work on Walton Road project is set to commence next week following completion of cleaning activities. Additionally, the old nullah will be demolished and a green-belt will be established in its place.

The commissioner was informed that the 4-kilometer-long Walton Road, comprising 6 lanes, is expected to be completed by the end of September. Furthermore, the 4.3-kilometer deep drain along Walton Road is now 100 percent complete, and the sewage system has been separated.

The commissioner was assured that the installation of the rider sewer system on Walton Road will prevent water from the nullah from flooding into the surrounding streets. An underground trunk is also being constructed for utilities along Walton Road. It was reported that two disposal stations are under construction on Walton Road. One is 80 percent complete, and the other is 98 percent complete, with both expected to be finalized shortly. The commissioner instructed that the project should adhere to the established deadlines and timelines.

The commissioner emphasized that Walton Road is a crucial artery for traffic and transportation. Its completion will result in significant time and fuel savings for the public. He directed that the pace of work be accelerated in line with the deadlines to ensure timely completion.