Commissioner visits various districts to review anti polio campaign

KARACHI - Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi visited Malir, West and Keamari districts to review the ongoing anti-polio campaign. He was accompanied by the Coordinator of the Commissioner Karachi polio task force. He visited the offices of DCs of Malir, West and Keamari and chaired meetings with them and relevant officers. In Malir district, the Commissioner was briefed by DC Irfan Salam Meerwani about the progress and the efforts made to eradicate the polio virus from the district and to make the campaign successful. Commissioner Naqvi directed the Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers, and polio teams to ensure that every child is vaccinated, and no child is deprived of the vaccination.

The Commissioner said that eradicating polio was a top priority of the government and various alternatives and effective measures are being taken to prevent the spread of polio in Karachi. He added that the city administration’s all officers were performing their duties under the leadership of Deputy Commissioners to achieve the goal of polio eradication as soon as possible.

Polio teams were directed to perform their duties with a sense of national purpose and ensure that no child is unattended of the vaccination. Commissioner was told that vaccination through jet injectors is a most modern, safe and effective.

This campaign is taking place after five years, previously Pakistan had vaccination through jet injectors in 2019 which yielded positive results. Considering the presence of polio virus in the environment, children above four months are being vaccinated with jet injectors (without needle injection) to help eradicate polio virus from the environment.

Commissioner also visited Keamari and West districts.

During his visit to the Keamari district, the Commissioner was briefed by DC Junaid Khan on the high-risk areas and difficulties faced by polio teams.

Commissioner during the visit of vaccination centre at Metrovel talked to the members of polio team and social mobilisers to know about the progress and issues of the ongoing anti-polio campaign and directed them to seek the help of officials of district administration for the resolution of the issues and ensure cooperation from parents.

The Commissioner also visited the district West, where he was briefed by Deputy Commissioner West Ahmed Ali Siddiqui on the high-risk areas and challenges faced by polio teams.

DC Siddiqui informed the Commissioner about the difficulties faced in bringing the children to the Vaccination Desk in the union councils declared super high-risk and high-risk localities. He highlighted the reasons causing difficulties in vaccinating children and expressed their concerns about the lack of cooperation from some parents. The meeting identified the obstacles and discussed alternative solutions.

It was decided that social mobilizers would seek the help of community leaders to gain the cooperation of parents to bring them to the centres. Unlike previous campaigns, polio teams do not need to go door-to-door for vaccination. Special social mobilizers have also been appointed, and social mobilizers with parents to encourage them and ensure that no child is left out.

The anti-polio campaign is targeting over one million registered children, and polio teams are not required to go door-to-door. Instead, social mobilizers and outreach desks have been established in various areas to encourage parents to bring their children for vaccination to Out-reach Desks.