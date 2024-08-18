Sunday, August 18, 2024
CTD kills a terrorist in Gujranwala

Our Staff Reporter
August 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab killed a terrorist during an intelligence based operation in Aiman abad near Gujranwala.

According to CTD spokesperson, said here on Saturday, the law enforcement agencies on information carried out an operation in Aiman abad an area of the Gujranwala, during which terrorists opened fire, the CTD personnel returned the fire, on a result due to an exchange of fire between the Counter-Terrorism Court Department (CTD) and terrorists, one terrorist was killed by the firing of their own accomplices, and the others three terrorists managed to escape from the scene.  The CTD personnel also recovered explosive material, detonators and other arms from the dead terrorist. The spokesperson informed that the terrorists were planning to target some important installations in the province. He claimed that the terrorists belonged to the outlaw, the search for their other companions and identification of dead terrorist was underway, he added.

35 absent officials suspended

Our Staff Reporter

