CTO to observe ‘save the women from harassment’ week

RAWALPINDI - The City Traffic Police (CTP) have decided to celebrate the coming week as ‘Save the women from harrasment’. These views were expressed by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima while addressing a ceremony held in CTP Driving School to distribute driving licenses among women candidates here on Saturday. She said that the CTP have decided to celebrate the week as save the women from harrasment accord­ing to vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She said that violence and harrasment against women not to be tolerated at any cost and strict action would be taken against those found in­volved in such activities. She said that nobody can even imagine to harass any woman in developed country due to strict laws formed by the governments. She appealed the citizens to support CTP in this regard to save our sisters, moth­ers and daughters from harras­ment. CTO Beenish Fatima was of view that her top most mission is to make the roads safe for wom­en. While highlighting the purpose of Women on Wheels, she said that government wanted to make the women independent and fearless. “The role of women is essential and need of time for development in the society along with men,” she said adding that CTO has set up driving schools wherein women are taught how to drive cars and motorcycles. Meanwhile, CTO Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima paid a surprise visit to tourist hub Mur­ree and reviewed the traffic plan made by police to regulate traffic.