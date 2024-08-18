Demand of National Govt – A Political déjà vu

ISLAMABAD - After keenly observing the changing scenario in the country at times it feels like a political déjà vu, especially when the opposition start demanding the same matter, which they had ignored in the ruling era.
In the current political chaos, the political statements by the politicians from both sides of the aisle are usually not taken seriously. Some of the statements, in the views of political pundits, are given for testing the reaction of the opponents to gain headlines of media outlets. With other many political statements, in the recent past, a veiled threat by the ruling elite to ban the PTI was reported, which evaporated from the scene in a week after some discussion on it.
Likewise, the opposition members without missing a day threaten to start protest rallies and other political moves but it hardly lasted for a couple of days. Recently, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who also heads Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Aain, floats an idea for the ruling clique to resign and a national government to be led Shahid Khaqan Abbasi formed in the country. The national government is a concept in which members from more than one political party, especially one that is formed during a crisis. At minimum, a national government requires enough power over its states or provinces to set and maintain foreign policy and other matters. These are lot of examples of these political statements, which were never taken seriously. Interestingly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in PTI’s government era, had floated an idea of a national government to take the country out of uncharted waters while claiming that no single party including itself can take up the insurmountable challenges of Pakistan.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in Aug 2021 having a charge of leader of opposition in the national assembly, remarked that the solution of the current national problems, ranging from foreign policy to economy and from political uncertainty to fast-eroding space for true democratic forces lies in a consensus national government. The demand of Shehbaz Sharif was not given much weight at that time.
Senior politicians, desiring not to be named, seem to agree to the point that the current crisis-like scenario might not be handled easily by the present government owing to multifaceted issues. The governments never accept their failure but blame the previous government era and the opposition for creating hurdles. The trust deficit among the political factions is one of the reasons for not evolving a consensus on any issue. In the past, the arch-rivals were seen evolving a consensus on ‘Charter of Democracy’, but this kind of a major development cannot be imagined in the present era.
Though the government’s senior members spent a lot of time asking to evolve the ‘Charter of Economy’ to deal with the current economic crisis, the opposition and treasury were not seen on the same page. Political observers viewed that it feels like a political déjà vu, as the opposition MNA in these days demanding a ‘national government’, just as the previous opposition [Shehbaz Sharif as opposition leader] did in the past. The main question arises as to how the government and the opposition would evolve a consensus over a ‘consensus agenda’. The debate on the concept of national government’s constitutional status might be resolved at some point but it seems the political players from both sides would never agree on the same agenda to run the country.