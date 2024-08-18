Sunday, August 18, 2024
Detailed discussions held with founder on removal of minister from cabinet: Barrister Saif

Staff Reporter
August 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Bar­rister Saif met with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail on Saturday. Following the meeting, he issued a statement saying that de­tailed discussions were held on the de-notification and removal of the pro­vincial minister from the cabinet. Following the PTI founder’s instructions, a message was conveyed to workers, officials, and cab­inet members via video. The committee that inves­tigated the corruption al­legations against the min­ister was formed under the directives and approval of Imran Khan. All the mem­bers of the committee were personally selected by Im­ran Khan. Shah Farman, Qazi Anwar, and Musad­diq Abbasi are members of the committee, which compiled the report based on all statements and evi­dence. After the report was presented to the Chief Min­ister, the de-notification process was carried out. The PTI founder expressed his concern, stating that corruption would not be allowed to flourish under any circumstances.

Shock, grief as Israeli Lebanon strike kills 10 Syrians

Staff Reporter

