Detailed discussions held with founder on removal of minister from cabinet: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Bar­rister Saif met with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail on Saturday. Following the meeting, he issued a statement saying that de­tailed discussions were held on the de-notification and removal of the pro­vincial minister from the cabinet. Following the PTI founder’s instructions, a message was conveyed to workers, officials, and cab­inet members via video. The committee that inves­tigated the corruption al­legations against the min­ister was formed under the directives and approval of Imran Khan. All the mem­bers of the committee were personally selected by Im­ran Khan. Shah Farman, Qazi Anwar, and Musad­diq Abbasi are members of the committee, which compiled the report based on all statements and evi­dence. After the report was presented to the Chief Min­ister, the de-notification process was carried out. The PTI founder expressed his concern, stating that corruption would not be allowed to flourish under any circumstances.