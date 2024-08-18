Detailed discussions held with founder on removal of minister from cabinet: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif met with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail on Saturday. Following the meeting, he issued a statement saying that detailed discussions were held on the de-notification and removal of the provincial minister from the cabinet. Following the PTI founder’s instructions, a message was conveyed to workers, officials, and cabinet members via video. The committee that investigated the corruption allegations against the minister was formed under the directives and approval of Imran Khan. All the members of the committee were personally selected by Imran Khan. Shah Farman, Qazi Anwar, and Musaddiq Abbasi are members of the committee, which compiled the report based on all statements and evidence. After the report was presented to the Chief Minister, the de-notification process was carried out. The PTI founder expressed his concern, stating that corruption would not be allowed to flourish under any circumstances.