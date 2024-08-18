Deterring Digital Crime

While the nation’s focus is absorbed by the Supreme Court and its constitutional battles, a landmark verdict was quietly delivered in a judicial magistrate court in Karachi. A man was sentenced to nine years in prison for sharing obscene videos of a TikToker via WhatsApp. This judgment is notable for two reasons. First, although other elements of the case might have warranted charges under different parts of the criminal code, this case was prosecuted under sections 20, 21, and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, which specifically address the dignity, modesty, and cyberstalking.

This case is significant as it was entirely prosecuted under a law designed to prevent electronic crimes. The second remarkable aspect is the severity of the sentence. Nine years, while relatively mild compared to the scale of the crime, is still a significant punishment. It sets an important precedent, both for this case and for its broader implications.

With the advent of easily accessible smartphones, messaging services, social media, and freely available internet, electronic crime has surged, particularly the deplorable practice of creating and sharing obscene videos of women with the intent to intimidate, harass, or degrade them. While this issue is not unique to Pakistan, it is particularly problematic here, given that much of the population is unaware of how to protect themselves from such threats. The government must widely publicise this judgment and sentence, both as a deterrent to show the penalties for such crimes and to demonstrate that electronic crimes, though easy to commit, are also easy to trace due to the digital footprint they leave.

Publicising this case will encourage more people to come forward with complaints, knowing that the law protects them and the judiciary has a precedent of handing down stiff sentences. Implementing these measures concurrently is likely to deter electronic crime and potentially eliminate it altogether.