DPO takes notice of torture on father, son

MUZAFFARGARH - DPO took notice of torture on father and son over stealing solar plates and ordered to re-initiate impartial inquiry into the case. Following the decision with regard to the case, the SHO of Meer Hazar police station, Hamza Gafoor, was suspended and closed to the public for allegedly conducting the wrong inquiry. The SHO was also accused of subjecting to torture the plaintiff, Muhammad Fiaz Bhutta, son of Muhammad Zahid Bhutta, at the behest of the local landlord, Sameeullah Laghari. The DPO marked the inquiry further to the DSP to hold on merit. An official source hinted that some other police officials could also be suspended in the torture case after proving to be involved illegally in the case. The victim, duo father and son, speaking to the presser, alleged that the said landlord booked them in FIR for stealing the solar plates from his land.