Faysal Bank collaborates with EFU General to launch ‘Mehfooz Ghar Takaful Plan’

KARACHI - Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), in collaboration with EFU General – WTO, has announced the launch of the “EFU Mehfooz Ghar Takaful Plan,” a groundbreaking house takaful plan designed to provide homeowners with unparalleled protection. This comprehensive takaful plan covers the structure of the home, its contents, and even valuables, with coverage extending up to PKR 100 million, ensuring that homeowners are safeguarded against a wide range of risks and uncertainties.

The EFU Mehfooz Ghar Takaful Plan is tailor-made to address the unique needs of homeowners in Pakistan, offering them peace of mind by protecting their most valuable assets. This plan covers not only the physical structure of the home but also its contents such as furniture, electronics, and appliances, along with Cash and jewelry. Whether its damage caused by natural disasters such as floods or earthquakes, or incidents like fire, theft, or vandalism, the plan ensures that homeowners are fully protected.

The signing ceremony for this was held at Faysal Bank Limited’s head office. The agreement was signed by Ahmed Anwar Hemani, Head of Retail Products & Wealth Management at Faysal Bank Limited, and Syed Salman Rasheed, Deputy Managing Director of EFU General - WTO. The event was attended by senior leaders from both organizations, including Fahad Khan, Head of Wealth Management and Priority Banking at FBL, and Muneeb Khan, along with Kamran Rashid, Executive Director from EFU General. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Faysal Bank’s commitment to bringing innovative, Shariah-compliant solutions to the market. Ahmed Anwar Hemani remarked, “The EFU Mehfooz Ghar Takaful Plan is a testament to our dedication to enhancing the lives of our customers by offering them comprehensive protection in times of uncertainty.”

Syed Salman Rasheed echoed these sentiments, saying, “We are proud to partner with Faysal Bank to launch a product that addresses a critical need in the market. With the EFU Mehfooz Ghar Takaful Plan, homeowners can feel confident that their homes, belongings, and loved ones are protected. We are committed to delivering exceptional service and ensuring that our customers feel secure in every aspect of their lives.”