Sunday, August 18, 2024
FDA to plant 5,000 saplings during plantation drive

NEWS WIRE
August 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) would plant more than 5,000 saplings during a recent tree planting drive in Faisalabad.  DG FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, while inaugurating the tree campaign in FDA City here on Saturday, said that all available resources would be utilized to make the drive a success. He said that FDA was also taking steps to activate the private sector for maximum tree plantation during the current season because trees are imperative to check environmental pollution. He said that FDA would establish a Model Central Park over 84 Kanals of land in FDA City where ornamental plants of various kinds and varieties would be planted. He also directed the horticulture staff to take measure for making FDA City a lush green residential colony. Earlier, he also planted a sapling while Additional Director General (FDA) Dilwar Khan Chaddhar, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Director Finance Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Incharge Horticulture Rana Sajjad and others were also present on the occasion.

Korean envoy visits Alexander the Great’s monument

