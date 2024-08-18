Federal Minister attributes slow internet in Pakistan to widespread VPN usage

The Federal Minister of State for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, has clarified that the slowdown in internet services across Pakistan is primarily due to the extensive use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). During a news conference in Islamabad, she emphasized that the government has neither blocked nor intentionally slowed down the internet, but the increased reliance on VPNs has negatively impacted internet speed.

Minister Khawaja explained that when certain apps were blocked, many users turned to VPNs to bypass local internet restrictions. This shift led to a significant burden on internet infrastructure, resulting in slower connection speeds, particularly for mobile internet users. She assured the public that the government is actively working to address the issue and enhance internet services across the country.

In addition to addressing the internet slowdown, the Minister announced the establishment of a Digitization Commission, aimed at advancing the digitization of Pakistan's economy. She highlighted the positive trend in IT exports, attributing the growth to initiatives by the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Khawaja dismissed rumors suggesting that the government intentionally closed or slowed down internet services, instead pointing to the strain on internet traffic caused by widespread VPN usage.

Pakistan has been grappling with internet service disruptions, partly due to the implementation of internet firewalls at key gateways to monitor and filter online traffic. While these systems are designed to control or block specific content, they also possess the capability to trace the origin of objectionable material.

In light of the increased use of VPNs, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is reportedly considering introducing new regulations to govern VPN usage nationwide. This comes after a significant surge in VPN demand in 2024, particularly following the ban on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). According to a report by Top10VPN, VPN demand spiked by 131% on February 19th, just two days after X was blocked. VPN provider Surfshark also reported a 300-400% increase in new users in Pakistan following the ban.

As concerns grow among Pakistani freelancers and internet users, the government’s efforts to improve internet service remain under close scrutiny.