FPCCI seeks cut in electricity costs

LAHORE - Zaki Aijaz, vice president and regional chairman of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and S.M. Tanveer, patron-in-chief of the United Business Group (UBG) and former provincial minister for commerce and industry, have urged a reduction in electricity costs to 9 cents per unit to boost economic growth. They also highlighted slow internet speeds and issues with check dishonor as major challenges facing the business community. These views were expressed during a ceremony for the distribution of notifications to the focal persons of the Police and Business Community Liaison Committee at the FPCCI Regional Office in Lahore. They further emphasized that Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, fully cooperated in the formation of the police liaison committee. The establishment of this committee is seen as an important step toward strengthening relations between the business community and the police and resolving law and order issues. Additional Inspector General of Punjab, Shehzada Sultan stated that supporting the business community is a priority for the Punjab Police. He acknowledged that the business community is the engine of the economy and that strong economies make strong nations. He assured that every possible cooperation will be extended to the business community across Punjab under the patronage of FPCCI, which he described as a primary responsibility of the police. The ceremony was attended by officials from all Chambers of Commerce and Industry across Punjab.