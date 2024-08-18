Front-of-package labels provide details about nutritional content of ultra-processed foods: PNHA

Rawalpindi - The Front-of-package labels (FOPL) provide crucial details about the nutritional content of ultra-processed foods. Ultra-processed foods are a significant contributor to the rising rates of obesity. Ultra-processed products (UPPs), often laden with excessive sugar, salt, and trans-fats, significantly contribute to this health crisis. An unhealthy diet stands as a major modifiable risk factor for NCDs. The absence of evidence based policies like front of pack nutrition labelling and warning signs on ultra-processed foods is among the primary reasons that people are unable to adopt the healthy food choices. Clear and concise labels help identify foods high in sodium, saturated fats, and sugars, which are key contributors to chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.FOPL keeps consumers away from UPP minimize risk of chronic diseases. These concerns were highlighted during a meeting with coalition Partner organized by PANAH at a local Hotel in Islamabad. Health professionals, civil society organizations, health organizations and coalition partners of PANAH attended the meeting held here on Saturday.

Munawar Hussain, In-Country Coordinator Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), stated, “The annual cost of managing diabetes soared to over USD 2,640 million in Pakistan in 2021. Ultra-processed food and beverage products particularly sugary drinks and junk foods are major contributors to diabetes, heart disease, cancer, kidney failure, and other chronic diseases.” He emphasized the urgent need for policy action regulatory bodies to address the increasing risk of diabetes and other NCDs in Pakistan. He highlighted that Front-of-Package Labels (FOPL) play a crucial role in empowering consumers to make healthier choices.Clever marketing tactics and attractive packaging can disguise the high levels of sugars, unhealthy fats, and sodium hidden within these products. As a result, many individuals unknowingly consume foods that contribute to serious health issues like diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. General Secretary Diabetic Association of Pakistan (DAP) shared that over 41% of adults in Pakistan are either obese or overweight.

Additionally, more than 33 million people are currently living with diabetes, with another 10 million on the verge of developing the disease. He emphasis that clear and transparent labeling allows consumers to make informed decisions, potentially lowering the prevalence of conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. By encouraging healthier eating habits, we can alleviate the burden on our healthcare system and improve public health outcomes. Support the implementation of warning labels on ultra-processed foods to build a healthier future for all.

Dr. Saba CEO Heart File shared that many countries in the world have enacted mandatory FOPWLs on UPPs. FOPWLs encourages healthier food choices. By clearly labelling ultra-processed foods, we empower consumers to make better choices, leading to a shift towards fresh, locally-grown foods. This shift benefits both farmers and consumers, creating a healthier nation and a more resilient agricultural economy. Mr. Sana Ullah Ghumman Said that Implementing clear warning labels on ultra-processed foods can help fight obesity by empowering consumers to make healthier choices. Transparent labelling provides the necessary information to avoid harmful products, promoting better dietary habits and improving public health outcomes.