Sunday, August 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

GB has vast investment opportunities in different sectors: CM

GB has vast investment opportunities in different sectors: CM
Web Desk
11:08 AM | August 18, 2024
National

The delegation of the trainee officers of Foreign Services academy Islamabad called on Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan in Gilgit.

Taking to the delegation, the GB Chief Minister expressed hope the new officers of the foreign service will represent the country in a better manner at the international level.

He said Gilgit-Baltistan has vast investment opportunities in tourism, energy, minerals and other sectors.

The Chief Minister said that the long-standing demand of the people will be fulfilled by enacting legislation regarding land reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan very soon.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1723961869.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024