GB has vast investment opportunities in different sectors: CM

The delegation of the trainee officers of Foreign Services academy Islamabad called on Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan in Gilgit.

Taking to the delegation, the GB Chief Minister expressed hope the new officers of the foreign service will represent the country in a better manner at the international level.

He said Gilgit-Baltistan has vast investment opportunities in tourism, energy, minerals and other sectors.

The Chief Minister said that the long-standing demand of the people will be fulfilled by enacting legislation regarding land reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan very soon.