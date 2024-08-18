Gen Akhtar Abdul Rahman: Unsung Hero

General Akhtar Abdul Rahman, the architect of the Afghan war against the Soviet Union, is one of the true heroes of this land who led the defeat of a superpower. He was a silent soldier who conceived the plan for the destruction of the Soviet Union, demonstrating passion, commitment, intelligence, and the warrior spirit of great Islamic conquerors. Under his leadership, the intelligence agency of Pakistan became one of the finest spy agencies in the world. The ISI played an important role in the destruction of the Soviet Union. With his foresight, commitment, and dedication, he increased the power and effectiveness of the ISI.

General Akhtar Abdul Rahman was among the finest Generals of the Pakistan Army. He was born on June 11, 1924, in Peshawar. His father, Dr Abdul Rahman, died when he was four years old. He was raised and educated by his mother. He joined Government College Lahore and completed his masters in economics in 1945. After completing his education, he joined the Army and was commissioned in 1947.

Akhtar was a junior officer at the time of the partition of India. He witnessed the unspeakable horrors of the partition and was dismayed by the brutalities committed by Hindus and Sikhs against Muslims. These traumatic events left a deep mark on him, and he never forgot nor forgave them. For the rest of his life, he considered India a dangerous enemy both for his country and religion. He fought in all three wars (1948, 1965, and 1971) with India.

In 1979, General Akhtar was offered the important and coveted position of Director General Inter Services Intelligence. He headed the intelligence agency and built it into an effective institution impacting both national and international affairs. Within eight years, along with his team of professionals, he revitalised the ISI, making it a vibrant and effective institution.

In the wake of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, there were apprehensions that they might attack Pakistan too. There were many potential threats to Pakistan’s security at the time. Gen Akhtar was alone in believing that he could force the Soviet forces out of Afghanistan. He believed Pakistan should support the jihad covertly. The military leadership under General Zia decided to fight the Soviets long before American support came. Initially, US President Jimmy Carter was entangled in his domestic problems following the hostage crisis in Iran, so negligible assistance was provided. American support for the war came when they realised victory might be achieved in Afghanistan through Pakistan. When Reagan came to the White House, he announced an aid package for Pakistan, which Gen Zia accepted. Although covert operations by the ISI were funded by the CIA and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan became a frontline state. In making Afghanistan a “graveyard of superpowers,” General Akhtar played a central role and made the Soviet pullout inevitable. Facing a superpower like Russia was a formidable task, but Gen Akhtar was determined to wipe them out and never looked back once he had made up his mind.

When Gen Akhtar took command of the ISI, he had to start from scratch on the Afghan mission. He was solely responsible for devising and executing plans and organising massive covert military operations against the Soviets. He established training centres, where officials were made responsible for training the Afghan Mujahideen, equipping them with warfare strategies and the necessary skills to defend their homeland against the Soviet invasion. Nine years of training, guidance, and military assistance to guerrilla fighters in Afghanistan demolished the Soviets and claimed around 13,000 Soviet lives. The world stood in awe as the less trained, less equipped, and illiterate guerrilla fighters defeated the well-trained and heavily equipped Soviet Army.

Gen Akhtar was on the KGB’s hit list, with a huge prize on his head, but he fearlessly moved forward in planning and executing the jihad. He was a born strategist. The way he articulated guerrilla warfare against a conventional army is unparalleled. He died in a fatal plane crash on August 17, 1988, near Bahawalpur and was never able to see the dawn of the Afghan Mujahideen victory and the fall of the Soviet Union.

What the ISI is today can be attributed to the efforts and commitment shown by General Akhtar Abdul Rahman. He tactfully manoeuvred the annihilation plan of the Soviet Union, thus demolishing communism. The role of Pakistan was acknowledged by the Germans when the ISI was presented with a piece of the Berlin Wall marked with the inscription “those who struck the first blow.”

Sana Khan

The writer is a freelance columnist.