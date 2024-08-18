Governor Punjab launches plantation drive at Al Kabir town to combat Lahore’s pollution

Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan, visited Al Kabir Town on Raiwind Road today to kickstart a major plantation campaign aimed at reducing environmental pollution in Lahore. The initiative, part of ongoing efforts to enhance the city’s green cover, underscores the importance of collective action in tackling environmental challenges.

During the ceremony, Governor Salim Haider Khan praised the Chairman of Al Kabir Town for his longstanding commitment to social and welfare projects. "Chairman Al Kabir Town has always been active in contributing to society. With people like him, no one can stop Pakistan from making progress," the Governor remarked. He emphasized the critical need for more trees and plants to combat the rising levels of pollution in the city.

Chairman of Al Kabir Group also addressed the gathering, urging the nation to rise above differences and unite for the common good. “We all should think beyond differences that we are one nation, and freedom is the greatest blessing of Allah. Insha Allah, in this month of Independence, we have decided to plant one lakh saplings,” he announced, reinforcing the group’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Chaudhry Aurangzeb, who expressed his gratitude to Governor Punjab for his support and participation in the campaign.

This plantation drive is expected to significantly contribute to Lahore’s green initiative, aligning with broader national goals of environmental protection and sustainability.