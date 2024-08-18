Heavy rain breaks heat wave in Larkana Division

LARKANA - Larkana experienced a weather shift on Saturday as strong winds and heavy monsoon rains ended the ongoing . The adverse conditions caused damage across the city, with walls, roofs, canopies, signboards, and trees collapsing in several areas. Key locations affected include SSP Chowk, Jails Bazar, VIP Road, Lahori Mahalla, Bandar Road, Nishtar Road, Murad Wahan, Railway Colony, Empire Road, Kennedy Market, and Nazar Mahalla. Rainwater accumulated on roads and streets, creating large pools, while many buildings suffered structural damage. Despite no reported fatalities, residents faced severe disruptions. Flooding impacted numerous homes, and power outages due to tripped feeders further compounded difficulties for residents. The Meteorological Department recorded 15 mm of rain and forecasts additional rain and strong winds in the coming days. Another spell of monsoon rains visited Hyderabad on Saturday, turning the weather pleasant but entailing power outages as well. The downpour started in the morning and continued intermittently through noon. The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded 12 millimeter rain in the city. The district administration, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board Corporation (HW&SBC) deputed the staff in the field to ensure swift drainage of rainwater.

The HW&SBC was directed to ensure that all drainage pumping stations in Hyderabad operated without a break for early drainage of rainwater.

Meanwhile, a widespread power breakdown was reported from all parts of Hyderabad ensuing the rain.

By 4 pm, the spokesman of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Sadiq Kubar claimed that 15 feeders of 11 KV were still shut for safety reasons and due to technical faults.