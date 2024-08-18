ICCI successfully hosts 2nd ICCI Tourism Summit in Skardu

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) successfully hosted the 2nd ICCI Tourism Summit in Skardu from August 13 to 15, bringing together ambassadors and diplomats from 10 friendly countries, business leaders, and media representatives. It is noteworthy that under the visionary leadership of its current President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, the ICCI is playing a key role in showcasing Pakistan’s soft image and attracting tourists from around the globe.

On this occasion, the ICCI honored the visiting ambassadors and diplomats with awards in a dignified ceremony, acknowledging their significant contributions to promoting business relations and tourism between Pakistan and their respective countries. This recognition highlighted the ICCI’s gratitude for their ongoing support and cooperation in exploring innovative opportunities for tourism growth and economic collaboration. The awardees include: Dr Riina Kionka, Ambassador of European Union, Mohammad Azhar Bin Mazlan, High Commission of Malaysia, Dr Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan, Ambassador of Egypt, Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, M. Motahar Ftahallah Alashabi, Ambassador of Yemen, Wunna Han, Ambassador of Myanmar, Mohamed Benjama, Deputy Head of Mission Libya, Tiago Miguel Rodrigues Monterio, Embassy of Portugal, and Ghazanfar Mehmood, Embassy of Turkiye.

The ICCI also presented shields to Sajid Ali Sadpara, a Pakistani high-altitude mountaineer who at the age of nineteen climbed K2, the world’s second highest mountain and Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Minister for Planning and Development Gilgit Baltistan in appreciation of their exceptional services to the tourism industry. ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari warmly congratulated the esteemed ambassadors on receiving their awards, stating that this recognition is a testament to their invaluable contributions in fostering tourism connections between their respective countries and Pakistan. He expressed his optimism that the awardees will continue to play a pivotal role in strengthening people-to-people contacts among nations, promoting cross-cultural understanding, and enhancing tourism cooperation. He also demanded of the Pakistan government to announce a civil award for Mohammad Ali Sadpara in recognition of his services in the field.