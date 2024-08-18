IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.



According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period in Islamabad Circle, From 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Athal, Shahpur, Treat, T&T, Anguri, Bhara Kaho. I & II, NIH, Golf City, I-10/1 & 2 , New Exchange, Industrial.I, II & III, Ward, Old PTN, Ittihad Foundry, SH Steel, Siddiqui Steel, SES, Fazal Ghi, U Phone Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Shukrial, Saidpur Road, I-14/3, Noon, Katarian, Holy Family, F-Block, Bini Feders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, NPF.I, Qureshiabad, Gurja.I, Hayal, Gulistan Fatima, Ranyal, Murt, Humayun.I, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Galiana, Colonel Muhammad Akram Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Lilla, Tuba, Rawal, GPO Chowk Main Bazar, Murt, Tala Gang City, Dhoda Rama Feeders and surrounding areas.