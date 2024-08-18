Ihsanullah’s father appeals to PCB for relocation of son’s rehabilitation to NCA

LAHORE - Abdul Nasir, father of Pakistan’s right-arm pacer Ihsanullah, has called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to relocate his son’s rehabilitation to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. This plea comes as Ihsanullah continues to recover from an elbow injury that has sidelined him since April last year. Ihsanullah, who has represented Pakistan in one ODI and four T20Is, underwent surgery in Lahore last September following his injury. Despite the PCB’s efforts to provide care, including the decision to have Ihsanullah’s rehabilitation in his hometown of Swat, Abdul Nasir has expressed concerns over the adequacy of the facilities there. In a statement, Abdul Nasir highlighted the limitations in Swat, saying, “The facilities in Swat are not sufficient for proper rehabilitation. The lack of experienced medical staff and resources compromises my son’s recovery.” He continued, “I urge the PCB to transfer Ihsanullah’s rehabilitation to the NCA in Lahore, where he can receive the specialized care he needs to ensure his career is not jeopardized.”

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had previously acknowledged Ihsanullah’s situation and instructed the medical board to provide extra support. Although Naqvi arranged necessary provisions for Swat, Abdul Nasir remains concerned about the long-term impact on his son’s career.

Malik Nasir, Ihsanullah’s coach in Lahore, also supported the call for relocating the rehabilitation, emphasizing that moving to the NCA is crucial for Ihsanullah’s recovery, akin to the arrangements made for other injured players. The PCB has yet to respond to the latest request, but the situation remains under close observation as efforts continue to ensure the young pacer’s full recovery and return to international cricket.