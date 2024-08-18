Indiana Jones’s Temple of Doom hat sells for  $630,000

LOS ANGELES - The hat worn by actor Harrison Ford in the second instalment of the Indiana Jones film franchise has sold for nearly half a million pounds at auction. The brown felt fedora - specifically made for the Temple of Doom film - fetched $630,000 (£487,000) in Los Angeles on Thursday. Other items of movie memorabilia were sold at the same time including props from Star Wars, Harry Potter and James Bond productions. Jones, an adventuring archaeologist, is seen with the hat early on in the movie where he and his companions jump from a crashing plane in an inflatable raft. During the scene, he is on board a plane with nightclub singer Wilhelmina “Willie” Scott, played by Kate Capshaw, and his 12-year-old friend Short Round, played by Ke Huy Quan, while escaping the clutches of a Chinese crime gang.

After the flight is sabotaged by the pilot, the trio use the raft to fall from the plane, before sliding down a mountainside.

The auction house said the hat was also used during additional photography at producer George Lucas’s visual effects facilities. The fedora was also worn by Ford’s stunt-double in the 1984 film, Dean Ferrandini, and was sold with previously unpublished photos of the stuntman wearing the now-iconic costume on location.

Ferrandini died last year. The hat came from his personal collection. The sable-coloured fedora was an update to the original featured in the first Indiana Jones film - Raiders Of The Lost Ark with a “more tapered” crown then the first, Propstore, the auction house, said. Created by the Herbert Johnson Hat Company in London, the inside lining features gold monogrammed initials “IJ”.

Also sold at the auction was an imperial scout trooper helmet used in the 1983 Star Wars film Return Of The Jedi, which was bought for $315,000 (£243,000) as well as a light-up wand used by Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter And The Prisoner of Azkaban, which attracted a winning bid of $53,550 (£41,400). Meanwhile, a suit worn by Daniel Craig in the 2012 James Bond film Skyfall sold for $35,000 (£27,000). Brandon Alinger, Propstore chief operating officer, said the auction house was “proud to have connected such a wide expanse of fans with the historic pieces they cherish”.

The Indiana Jones hat fetched more than double that of another Temple of Doom fedora auctioned in 2021, which sold for $300,000 (£232,000), according to Hollywood Reporter.