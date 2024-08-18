Infighting Increases

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues to unravel. Following the surprising resignation of Punjab resident Hamad Azhar amid reports of infighting, the resignation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister Shakil Ahmed has ignited a storm of allegations and controversy, further hinting at deepening internal discord within the party. With ongoing judicial cases becoming increasingly difficult to win and key supporters withdrawing, the party may soon reach a tipping point where defections lead to a cascading effect, potentially bringing about a much more definitive collapse.

This time, the PTI cannot attribute its downfall to external factors or conspiracies. The conflict in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province the party has governed for multiple terms, is rooted in internal power struggles, with factions vying for dominance. The escalating war of words between KP Governor Faisal Kareem Kundi, Shakil Ahmed, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and Atif Khan has intensified over the past few months, reaching a breaking point.

What is perhaps most concerning for the PTI is the erosion of its core values. Having positioned itself as the party of anti-corruption, promising to resolve governmental conflicts and ensure a clean, dedicated political class, the fact that members are now accusing each other of corruption and power misuse is alarming. While opposing claims often emerge in such disputes, the fact that both sides allege serious misconduct suggests there is some truth to these accusations, regardless of which side is right. Either way, the situation does not bode well for Imran Khan’s party.

Without their titular leader, the party appears to be imploding. Furthermore, with the path to reconciliation shrinking every day, it seems the strain of repeated confrontations with the government is finally taking its toll. The party needs to resolve these brawls over power politics and return to governing a province that has been on the frontline of terrorism and the refugee crisis for decades.