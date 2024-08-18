Irfan’s century powers Shaheens to into Top End T20 semis

LAHORE - Muhammad Irfan Khan delivered a standout performance, scoring his maiden T20 century to lead Pakistan Shaheens to a commanding 91-run victory over the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Comets in their final league match of the Top End T20 series at DXC Arena, Darwin.

This victory secured Shaheens’ position at the top of the points table with five wins out of six matches, earning them a spot in the semi-finals alongside Adelaide Strikers, Bangladesh ‘A,’ and Northern Territory Strike. Batting first, the Shaheens posted a formidable total of 202-6 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings got off to a shaky start, with the team losing early wickets, including Abdul Faseeh (8), Mohammad Haris (15), Omair Bin Yousuf (7), and Usman Khan (5). By the end of the powerplay, the Shaheens were struggling at 48-4. However, Irfan Khan and Haseebullah staged a remarkable recovery, stitching together a massive 140-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Irfan Khan’s innings was a masterclass in T20 batting, as he scored 106 off 56 balls, laced with 14 fours and 2 sixes, before being dismissed in the 19th over. Haseebullah played a crucial supporting role, remaining unbeaten on 49 from 34 balls, including four boundaries and a six.

In response, the ACT Comets crumbled under pressure, managing only 111 runs before being bowled out in 16.1 overs. Shaheens’ bowlers were relentless, with Arif Yaqoob claiming 4-36 and Arafat taking 3 wickets. Mubasir Khan and Faisal Akram also contributed, with Mubasir picking up 2 wickets and Faisal Akram taking one. Despite a brief resistance from Tyler van Luin (29) and Zak Keogh (26), who added 49 runs for the fourth wicket, the Comets’ innings fell apart after their dismissals, losing their last five wickets for just 32 runs. With this comprehensive win, Pakistan Shaheens advance to the semi-finals, where they will face Adelaide Strikers at DXC Arena, while NT Strike will take on Bangladesh ‘A’ at TIO Stadium.

SEMIFINAL FIXTURES:

Pakistan Shaheens vs Adelaide Strikers at DXC Arena (5:30 am PKT)

NT Strike vs Bangladesh ‘A’ at TIO Stadium (5:30 am PKT)