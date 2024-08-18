JI to hold strike in collaboration with traders on Aug 28 against electricity bills, inflation

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Saturday that the government would have 36 more days to imple­ment the agreement in letter and spirit in order to provide across the board relief to the nation. The JI supremo expressed these views while ad­dressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters. He was flanked by JI Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar and other leaders, including Saifuddin Advocate, Taufiquddin Siddiqui, Zahid Askari, and Imran Shahid. Speaking on the occasion, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the JI will hold a strike in collaboration with traders on August 28 against hiked electricity bills and inflation.

He said that the Punjab government announced the relief under a pressure created by the JI with the help of masses and continuous activism. He said that the people in Punjab will be provided a relief of Rs28 per unit in the two months period. He added that the issue needs to be addressed on permanent basis. He made it clear that the relief should be provided to people across the country. If Punjab can announce the relief, so can other provinces, he said. Particularly talking about the Sindh province, he said that the province’s bud­get clocked in at three trillion, with inclusion of Rs1885 billion or almost 62 percent by the federal government. In this backdrop, the Pakistan People Party government in Sindh can easily spare a few billions to provide relief to the masses, he said. The JI leader also reminded the PPP regime in Sindh about the promise, regarding 100 units free elec­tricity, its leadership made during electioneering.