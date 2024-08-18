Korean envoy visits Alexander the Great’s monument

GUJAR KHAN - The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Park Ki Jun, paid a visit to Alexander the Great’s monument near Jalalpur Sharif town of Jhelum on Saturday. During his visit, Mr. Jun expressed his excitement about seeing the monument for the first time. He shared his happiness at being able to experience it firsthand. According to the ambassador, this significant site has the potential to strengthen the people-to-people exchange between Pakistan and Korea. According to him, fostering cooperation between the two nations is crucial for expanding bilateral ties and promoting tourism in the future. During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Jhelum, Syeda Ramla Ali, provided the envoy with a comprehensive overview of the monument’s history and the museum located nearby. “The ambassador’s visit to the monument and his keen interest in Pakistan’s history and future were greatly appreciated,” stated the DC.

In addition, she mentioned that Pakistan is keen on strengthening economic relations with Korea.

In addition, the ambassador took the time to write down his thoughts in the visitor’s book about the monument and its museum. These significant establishments were created through the collaboration of Pakistan’s esteemed nuclear scientist, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, and the Greek Embassy back in 2003.

Alexander the Great had buried his horse near the town of Jalalpur Sharif, just before or after his famous battle of Raja Porus on the other side of the river Jhelum in May, 326 BC, and the monument was constructed in his memory.