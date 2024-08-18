KP deploys medical team for Monkeypox screening at Peshawar airport

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has assigned a team of seven doctors and eight technicians to Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar to screen for Monkeypox cases. This was announced by Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Adeel Shah, during his review of the screening arrangements at the airport and the Police Services Hospital in Peshawar.

Shah emphasized that the government is also activating isolation wards at the district level as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the Monkeypox virus.