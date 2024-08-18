Maersk to invest $2 billion in Pakistan, says minister

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Saturday said that Danish shipping company Maersk will invest $2 billion in Pakistan’s port and transport infrastructure over the next two years.

Talking to PTV News, the minister stated that this significant invest­ment will contribute to the develop­ment of infrastructure and will play a vital role in boosting Pakistan’s economy. He said that the invest­ment comes as a result of the efforts made by the Special Investment Fa­cilitation Council (SIFC).

The minister is scheduled to vis­it Denmark this month to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Maersk and Kara­chi Port Trust, formalizing the in­vestment plans. He said that Ka­rachi has the potential to increase exports and the Ministry of Mari­time Affairs is creating an enabling environment for the business com­munity to tap into this potential.

He noted that the government has removed sales tax on process­ing plants, fishery seeds, and feed within the maritime sector to en­courage growth. Additionally, land will be provided for the construc­tion of processing plants to boost maritime exports.

The minister further said that this investment initiative by Maersk re­flects progress in Pakistan’s mar­itime and transport sectors and overall economy.