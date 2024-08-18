Mahmudul Hasan Joy ruled out of Pakistan Test series due to injury

LAHORE - Bangladesh batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy has been ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan, which is set to commence on August 21 in Rawalpindi, a news wire reported on Saturday. The 23-year-old Hasan, who was a key player for Bangladesh A, suffered a groin injury during fielding in a four-day match against Pakistan Shaheens in Islamabad. As a result, he was unable to bat in the second innings of the game. Hasan had shown promising form prior to the series, scoring 65 runs in the first innings against the Shaheens. He also contributed with scores of 69 and 65 runs in the High Performance Unit’s four-day matches, indicating good preparation for the upcoming Tests. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashish Chowdhury confirmed the news, stating, “We have received a report indicating that Mahmudul has sustained an injury to his right groin. He will be rested for three weeks as a result.” The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, with both teams keen to improve their standings on the WTC points table.