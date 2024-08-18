Sunday, August 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mahmudul Hasan Joy ruled out of Pakistan Test series due to injury

Staff Reporter
August 18, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Bangladesh batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy has been ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan, which is set to commence on August 21 in Rawalpindi, a news wire reported on Saturday. The 23-year-old Hasan, who was a key player for Bangladesh A, suffered a groin injury during fielding in a four-day match against Pakistan Shaheens in Islamabad. As a result, he was unable to bat in the second innings of the game. Hasan had shown promising form prior to the series, scoring 65 runs in the first innings against the Shaheens. He also contributed with scores of 69 and 65 runs in the High Performance Unit’s four-day matches, indicating good preparation for the upcoming Tests. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashish Chowdhury confirmed the news, stating, “We have received a report indicating that Mahmudul has sustained an injury to his right groin. He will be rested for three weeks as a result.” The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, with both teams keen to improve their standings on the WTC points table.  

Ukraine ‘strengthening’ positions in Russia, claims Zelensky

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1723871615.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024