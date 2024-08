HYDERABAD - A young man was electrocuted to death while fixing electric wire on a pole in Noorani Basti area in the limits of Pinyari police station. According to the police, 26 years old Ali Raza Malik was fixing the cable during the hours of load shedding, suddenly power supply was restored and he received electric shock and fell down. Malik was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his wounds, police added.