MDA demolishes illegal constructions during crackdown

MULTAN - The Enforcement Team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachment from roads during a special crackdown launched here on Saturday. In line with special directives of the Director General MDA Rana Saleem Ahmed, the enforcement team launched a special crackdown at Aziz Hotel Chowk, Dera Adda Chowk, Nawan Shehr Chowk, Officers Colony, LMQ Road and Chowk Kumharanwala. During the operation, the team demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachments from the road by taking material into custody.

The MDA sources said that the action has been taken after receiving various complaints regarding encroachments causing problems in uninterrupted traffic flow.