Minister refutes resignation rumours

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah has issued a video statement refuting false reports circulating on social media regarding his resignation, according to a handout.

He urged the public and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers not to pay attention to such baseless statements, emphasizing that PTI remains united under the leadership of Ali Amin Gandapur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In his video message, the Health Minister stated that the spread of such unfounded and false claims is an attempt to weaken PTI.

Qasim Ali Shah expressed confidence that those behind this propaganda will face defeat in their efforts. He also mentioned his recent meeting with the PTI founding chairman in jail, during which the chairman reaffirmed his trust in Shah’s leadership and service to the party and the people.

The Health Minister further highlighted that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is following the vision of Imran Khan in decisions related to health and public welfare.