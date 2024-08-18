Ministry to abolish inheritance of govt accommodations

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Housing and Works is going to abolish the inheritance of government accommodations, according to the sources.
The ministry in a significant decision had decided to amend the accommodation rules, specifically targeting the transfer of government-owned housing to kins. According to sources, the ministry has prepared a summary for abolishing Rule 15-B, which currently allows government houses to be transferred from father to son or daughter.
This proposed change, aimed at ending the inheritance of government accommodation, will officially come into effect once the Cabinet approves the summary in this regard with official notification expected to be issued next week. On the other hand, the decision has sparked concerns among government employees, with reports of ongoing consultations to put a possible legal challenge to the amendment. The affected employees may explore legal recourse in an attempt to prevent the implementation of these changes in rules.