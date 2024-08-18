Ministry to abolish inheritance of govt accommodations

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Housing and Works is going to abolish the inheritance of government accommo­dations, according to the sources.

The ministry in a significant decision had de­cided to amend the accommodation rules, specifi­cally targeting the transfer of government-owned housing to kins. According to sources, the ministry has prepared a summary for abolishing Rule 15-B, which currently allows government houses to be transferred from father to son or daughter.

This proposed change, aimed at ending the in­heritance of government accommodation, will of­ficially come into effect once the Cabinet approves the summary in this regard with official notifica­tion expected to be issued next week. On the other hand, the decision has sparked concerns among government employees, with reports of ongoing consultations to put a possible legal challenge to the amendment. The affected employees may ex­plore legal recourse in an attempt to prevent the implementation of these changes in rules.