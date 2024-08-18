Mohsin Naqvi ties Balochistan's development to sustainable peace

Federal Interior Minister has emphasized that the prosperity and development of Balochistan are intrinsically linked to the establishment of sustainable peace in the region. During his visit to the Frontier Corps South Balochistan headquarters, Naqvi was received by Inspector General Major General Bilal Sarfraz Khan.

Upon arrival, the minister paid tribute to the martyrs by laying flowers and offering prayers at the martyrs’ memorial, honoring those who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

In a briefing session chaired by Naqvi, detailed reports were provided on the ongoing operations against extremist groups and the efforts to curb smuggling activities in the region. The session also reviewed the professional performance of Frontier Corps South.

Minister Naqvi praised the role of Frontier Corps South in maintaining peace and combating smuggling in Balochistan. He acknowledged their critical role in countering extremist agendas and delivering outstanding services under challenging circumstances.

Commending the professionalism and bravery of the officers and personnel, Naqvi assured that their needs would be met within the available resources. He stressed the importance of a unified approach among all stakeholders to ensure the sustainable development of Balochistan.

Additionally, the minister highlighted the importance of promoting sports, particularly cricket, as a means to encourage healthy activities among the youth in the region.

Naqvi also informed that illegal goods worth 4.7 billion rupees had been seized over the past six months, reflecting the ongoing efforts to combat smuggling in Balochistan.