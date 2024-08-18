Sunday, August 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Motorcyclist killed, wife injured in road mishap

NEWS WIRE
August 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -   A motorcyclist was killed while his spouse sustained serious injuries in a road mishap in the area of City Tandlianwala police station.  Rescue 1122 spokesman Zahid Latif said here on Saturday that a speeding Mazda loader hit a motorcycle near Chak No.424-GB on Satiana Road.  As a result, motorcyclist Akhtar (35) of Chak No. 425-GB received serious injuries and died on-the-spot while Rescue 1122 shifted his wife Pathani Bibi (24) to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala in a critical condition. The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1723871615.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024