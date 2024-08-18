Motorcyclist killed, wife injured in road mishap

FAISALABAD - A motorcyclist was killed while his spouse sustained serious injuries in a road mishap in the area of City Tandlianwala police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman Zahid Latif said here on Saturday that a speeding Mazda loader hit a motorcycle near Chak No.424-GB on Satiana Road. As a result, motorcyclist Akhtar (35) of Chak No. 425-GB received serious injuries and died on-the-spot while Rescue 1122 shifted his wife Pathani Bibi (24) to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala in a critical condition. The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.