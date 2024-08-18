MQM wants unanimous power tariffs in entire country: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI - We consider Nawaz Sharif the leader of entire Pakistan, but his yesterday’s media talk has alienated us, MQM leader Mustafa Kamal said here on Saturday. “We are now forced to think, we won’t get relief being not the part of Punjab,” MQM-Pakistan’s leader talking to media here said. “The MQM will not accept it. If there is no package in Sindh and you tell us to talk with the provincial government,” Kamal said. “We are your partners and not the Sindh government’s,” he retorted. “We want unanimous power tariffs in the entire country, there will be no compromise over it, the relief must be for whole Pakistan,” MQM leader emphasized. Mustafa Kamal had earlier demanded of government in a media talk to cancel the capacity charges agreement with local independent power producers (IPPs). Talking to media in Islamabad after visiting the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) office Kamal said that the situation has reached to the extreme where a brother kills another over the electricity bill payment. “I plead to the prime minister that 70 percent IPPs have been locally owned. Talk to them over the mistaken policy. You have earned thousands of billions and now we could not pay more,” MQM leader said.