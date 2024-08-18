NHMP issues ‘Rain Advisory’ for monsoon season

SARGODHA - The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has issued a weather advisory for the North Zone, warning motorists of intermittent rain in areas including Islamabad, Peshawar, Kot Momin, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, and Thakot. According to a spokesman for NHMP on Saturday, the Motorway officials have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving during rainy conditions. Given the slippery road conditions, there is a heightened risk of vehicles skidding out of control. Motorists are advised to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front and avoid speeding. As a precautionary measure, the NHMP has initiated a special briefing campaign at all toll plazas to inform commuters about the weather conditions. Citizens are advised to avoid non-essential travel during rainy periods. For real-time traffic updates and information, motorists could contact the NHMP helpline at 130 or follow the official social media accounts of the National Highways and Motorway Police.