Sunday, August 18, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness.” –John Muir

August 18, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Great Zimbabwe Ruins, located in southeastern Africa, stand as a testament to the ingenuity and architectural prowess of an ancient civilisation. Spread across nearly 1,800 acres, these ruins comprise intricately constructed stone structures, including walls, towers, and enclosures. Believed to have been built between the 11th and 15th centuries, The Great Zimbabwe was a thriving hub of trade, culture, and governance. Its significance lies not only in its architectural marvel but also in its role as a symbol of African heritage and resilience. Today, it remains a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracting visitors from around the globe to marvel at its mysteries and grandeur.

