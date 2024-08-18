President for enhancing national forest coverage to mitigate impacts of climate change

President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday called for enhancing the national forest coverage by planting more trees to help mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and global warming.

He said that Pakistan was one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and global warming and urged the youth and civil society in helping increase forest cover and planting more trees to mitigate their adverse impacts.

The president expressed these views while planting a “Neem” sapling at Bilawal House, Karachi, as a part of the annual Monsoon tree plantation campaign. August 18 also marks the National Tree Plantation Day in Pakistan, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that “Neem” was an environment friendly tree, offering numerous environmental benefits, such as clean air, cool shade, and acting as a natural mosquito repellent.



He recalled that during Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed’s first tenure as prime minister, he had served as the minister for climate and had initiated a tree plantation campaign, wherein Neem trees were planted throughout the country.

He said that the need to plant trees had become of paramount importance in view of the rising temperature in Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari urged the nation, particularly the youth and civil society, to actively participate in the Monsoon tree plantation campaign and plant as many trees as possible in their neighbourhood and surroundings for a better environment.

The president said that Monsoon tree plantation campaign was a great opportunity to enhance forest cover, increase greenery in Pakistan, and make their environment healthy and clean.

He remarked that enhancing forests and greenery would make the environment healthier and safer for their future generations.

The president said that Pakistan had undertaken successful mangrove restoration, under which mangroves on millions of acres of land had been planted in Sindh.

“We are working committedly to further enhance mangroves cover and plant more trees”, he added.

He said that all segments of society should actively participate in tree plantation campaigns to bring down the temperatures, increase greenery and forest coverage.