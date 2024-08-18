President urges citizens to actively participate in Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign

President Asif Ali Zardari has urged all Pakistanis, particularly the youth, to actively participate in the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2024 by planting as many trees as possible to support the national objective of increasing tree cover in the country.

In a message on Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2024, he extended his heartfelt gratitude to all Pakistanis for their unwavering dedication to preserving our environment.

The President highlighted that currently, only about five percent of Pakistan's total land area is covered by forests, which are under severe pressure due to increasing demand for wood and other land uses.

He said through this Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign, we have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on our environment and secure a greener, healthier future for our younger generation.

Furthermore, he said under the Delta Blue Carbon initiative, Pakistan has undertaken successful mangrove restoration, increasing mangrove cover by 300% since 1990.

He said another restorative initiative is 'the Living Indus Program' which contains components aimed at halting deforestation and received the UN Decade of Restoration Flagship Award.