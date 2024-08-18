PTI is doing anti-state acts, says Tarar

Federal Information Minister Ataullah Tarar says PTI’s anti-state agenda has been exposed due to party member Raoof Hasan's connections with India.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Tarar alleged that the alliance between retired General Faiz and former prime minister Imran Khan also attempted to create divisions within the Pakistan Army.

He criticised PTI's links with journalists from across the eastern border who hold anti-Pakistan sentiments, suggesting that these connections reflect the party's efforts against national interests.

The minister claimed that Raoof Hasan shared PTI's viewpoints with Indian journalists to form a broad narrative against state institutions.

He further asserted that PTI's social media cell in Islamabad served as a major communication channel with the country's adversaries, running a campaign against the armed forces.

Tarar said that the foreign-funded group's actions had severely undermined state interests, with the primary objective of harming national interests and the military.

He also noted that the Faiz-Niazi nexus tried to create an impression of confusion or division within the Pakistan Army.