Punjab police to procure bulletproof jackets for all officers

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired an important meeting at the Central Police Office on Saturday and reviewed logistics, procurement, and development matters of the police force. Additional IGs, DIGs, AIGs, and senior police officers participated in the meeting. The IGP told the meeting that the department had decided to purchase modern bulletproof jackets for all police officers and personnel engaged in combating terrorists at border posts. A briefing was also given on procurement of modern surveillance systems, body cameras, and IT-based equipment for the force. The meeting also decided to procure night vision modern weapons and equipment, sniper rifles, mortar shells, and ammunition to counter terrorist attacks. The IGP said the police force was being equipped with IT technology, latest equipment, and weapons in line with modern requirements. He said that the Punjab Police had thwarted nefarious intentions of foreign terrorists and miscreants at border posts and in katcha areas. Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Circle arrested four suspects involved in hundi. According to a spokesperson, Corporate Crime Circle FIA Lahore arrested four suspects involved in hundi from DHA Phase- 4 and domestic and foreign currency worth Rs140 million was recovered from them. The spokesperson said that Rs 16.3 million Pakistani rupees, 15,000 800 US dollars, 11,000 660 euros, 120,000 Turkish currency, 2500 Qatari Rial, 392 Omani Rial, 774 Malaysian currency were recovered from the accused. The accused have been identified as Muhammad Tahir, Usman Ali, Usman Majeed and Khurram Shehzad. An investigation is underway.