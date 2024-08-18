Real conspiracy hatched against PTI on May 9: Imran

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan said Saturday that he does not feel intimidated by the arrest of former chief of the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed.

In an informal talk with journalists at Adiala Jail, Khan stated that if he was afraid, he would not have sought formation of a judicial commission to investigate the allegations. Speaking on the claims that Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed was involved in the May 9 conspiracy, Khan said the real conspiracy was against the PTI.

He called for a probe into who ordered his arrest on May 9. He claimed there were two key conspiracies i.e. the removal of Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed by General (retd) Bajwa at Nawaz Sharif’s behest, and the hiring of Hussain Haqqani for lobbying against PTI in America. He also highlighted the alleged involvement of US official Donald Lu and alleged attempts to undermine PTI’s government.

The PTI founder demanded a swift judicial inquiry into the events of May 9 and urged that the CCTV footage be released to ascertain the facts. He blamed the establishment for obstructing the inquiry and claimed that the case could be resolved within one hour if the evidence was considered. He also defended his wife, Bushra Bibi, against allegations related to May 9 incidents and condemned the establishment for ‘causing’ national turmoil. He said he had asked the Chief Justice to probe into the May 9 incidents but, he added, cases were framed against the party leadership. Khan was of the view that the establishment was pushing the country to a disaster and called on the establishment to reconsider its actions.

On the February 8 elections, Khan accused the government of stealing PTI’s mandate and called for an investigation into what he said was electoral fraud. He was concerned at the judiciary’s actions, including Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s remarks, claiming they were politically motivated and part of his efforts to get extension. He said the Chief Justice was supporting the Chief Election Commissioner in his misdeeds and covering the election fraud. He said the Chief Justice is working on an agenda and trying to get extension. He said NAB constituted the 190m pound case under the order of Qazi Faez Isa.

On the issue of reserved seats, Khan said that the government was desecrating the constitution adding he faced two attempts on life; one in Wazirabad and the other at the Judicial Complex Islamabad. He sought an inquiry to ascertain the facts related to his arrest and the May 9 incidents. He said jammers had been placed around his chamber adding mobile phones would not work in the proximity.

Khan criticised former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s for saying that PTI had ruined the economy, adding that he should have gone through the Economic Survey of Pakistan before stating this. He pointed out that the previous government left a $19.5 billion deficit, which necessitated PTI’s engagement with the IMF.

The former prime minister said that restrictions on media and social media have economically harmed the country, in a comparison with India’s IT export successes. He also criticised alleged manipulation of institutions like police, NAB, and FIA for political gains. He noted that despite restrictions, he can still communicate with party leaders and convey messages through legal means.

To a question, Khan said he met with party leader Sher Afzal Marwat. On the matter of internal party disputes, he said he had advised party members to address anti-corruption issues through the designated committee rather than publicising them unnecessarily. He also praised the committee members for their impartiality. Khan also confirmed that he has directed Zulfi Bukhari to file his nomination papers for the election of VC Oxford University.

PTI firebrand stalwart Sher Afzal Marwat announced on Saturday that he set aside differences with the party leaders after holding a meeting with the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan.

“I met Imran Khan today after a gap of three months,” said Marwat while speaking to journalists outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. He added: “I shook hands with him and the PTI founder hugged me. There was an exchange of complaints from both sides.”

The PTI lawmaker in the National Assembly, who had been engaged in a tense verbal duel with fellow party leaders for a few months, said that he was putting aside his disagreement with the party following the orders and assurance of Khan.

The politico, who had faced termination of his basic party membership over the violation of party discipline earlier this month, announced that only the PTI founder could sack him from the party. Marwat also apologised for his statements against the PTI leaders.

Elaborating on his future strategy, the PTI firebrand politician said that he was given responsibility to start preparation for August 22 power show.

He added that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan gave a clear message that differences within the party should not surface again and all of the leaders are now united.

The outspoken politician of the embattled former ruling party has faced wrath from fellow leaders multiple times after delivering blunt and controversial remarks against them and on other issues. Earlier this year, Marwat landed himself in hot water after he had claimed that Saudi Arabia was also allegedly involved in the toppling of the Khan-led government in 2022. The top leadership of the former ruling party not only distanced itself from Marwat’s statement about Riyadh but also served a show-cause notice on the beleaguered senior leader of the PTI.