Role of the Chambers of Commerce

The concept of chambers of commerce, a historical institution that originated in medieval Europe, holds a significant place in the evolution of trade and industry. The first chamber was established in Marseille, France, in 1599, marking the beginning of a legacy that continues today. These local organisations, initially formed by merchants to advocate for their interests and manage trade-related matters, have since spread across Europe and North America, mirroring the growth of trade and industry during the Industrial Revolution. The New York City Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1768, is a testament to this enduring legacy. Today, chambers of commerce exist globally at various levels, are integral to business communities, and provide multiple services.

Chambers of commerce and industry, with their diverse objectives, play a crucial role in shaping economic policies. They represent business interests to governments, advocating for policies that promote economic growth and reduce regulatory burdens. This proactive role empowers businesses and entrepreneurs, fostering a conducive business environment. Chambers also facilitate networking among businesses, offer resources such as business counselling, training programmes, and access to market research, and promote economic development by attracting new businesses and supporting local entrepreneurship. They keep members informed about relevant developments, provide mediation and arbitration services for business disputes, and act as neutral parties in conflicts.

Chambers of commerce significantly impact economic growth by supporting local businesses, fostering a conducive business environment, and advocating for favourable policies. They contribute to community development through various local projects and play a crucial role in facilitating global trade by providing certifications, fostering international business relationships, and supporting exporters and importers.

In Pakistan, the concept of chambers of commerce dates back to the British colonial era, with various trade associations and chambers active before the 1947 partition. Post-independence, Pakistan inherited a few existing chambers, which were crucial in supporting the developing country’s economic framework. The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), established in 1959, is one of the oldest and most prominent chambers, representing the business community of Karachi. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), established in 1923, continued its operations post-independence, serving businesses in Punjab. Over the years, numerous chambers have been established across Pakistan, catering to the needs of businesses in various regions and sectors. The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), formed in 1950, serves as the apex body representing all chambers in Pakistan, coordinating with the government and other stakeholders on behalf of the business community.

Key milestones in Pakistan’s chambers of commerce history include the establishment of several chambers and trade associations in the early post-independence decades, focusing on rebuilding the economy. In the 1970s and 1980s, these chambers were pivotal in advocating for economic reforms and industrial growth. The globalisation of trade and the liberalisation of Pakistan’s economy in the 1990s brought new challenges and opportunities, leading chambers to expand their services and support to members. In recent years, efforts have been made to promote entrepreneurship, innovation, and international trade, addressing issues such as energy shortages, infrastructure development, and regulatory reforms.

Chambers of commerce and industry worldwide serve as platforms for entrepreneurs, businesses, and industries to collaborate, promote economic growth, foster innovation, enhance competitiveness, and contribute to national prosperity. Similarly, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), established on 26 August 1984, provides a platform for interaction between industry representatives, elected leaders, foreign diplomats, senior government officials, NGOs, and other stakeholders. As a premier chamber with national and international linkages, ICCI is determined to enhance its leadership role by being proactive, providing quality services to its members, and acting as a catalyst for rapid economic development through the promotion of trade, industry, services, youth entrepreneurship, and women’s economic empowerment.

ICCI recommends trade and investment policies to the government and advocates for a conducive business environment. It highlights business community issues through the media and draws government attention to measures promoting trade, investment, exports, and economic activities. For trade development, ICCI organises B2B meetings with foreign delegations, business trips to international exhibitions, and interactions with foreign diplomats to promote bilateral trade. It offers training programmes, seminars, conferences, and workshops to enhance skills, fosters entrepreneurship, and supports youth and women’s economic empowerment. ICCI has representation on various government advisory boards and committees, advocating for policy reforms to promote trade, industry, and services sector activities.

ICCI’s notable achievements are a testament to its commitment to economic development. The organisation has organised major events like the All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference and the Business Opportunities Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to enhance bilateral trade relations. The ICCI will host a second tourism summit at Skardu from 13-15 August 2024, forge partnerships for establishing state-of-the-art expo centres, and facilitate trade through various desks within its premises. Under President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari’s leadership, ICCI has also addressed social responsibilities, such as installing water filtration plants, organising medical camps, and supporting educational institutions. These achievements inspire hope and confidence in the future of economic development in Pakistan.

ICCI has received several awards, including the National Youth Award 2009, a Certificate of Achievement from the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and recognition from the Centre for International Private Enterprise. It has also been a finalist in the World Chambers Competition for its youth entrepreneurship projects and organised Women’s Excellence Awards to recognise high achievers in various fields.

The cohesion of the ICCI is anchored by a council of seasoned members, currently headed by Malik Khalid Javed, which functions as a strategic think tank. This council, composed of seasoned ICCI veterans, is the primary source of strategic guidance and policy development. This integration of diverse perspectives and expertise enhances the council’s effectiveness and bridges the generational gap between senior and junior members.

Starting from humble beginnings, the ICCI now boasts two grand buildings in a prime location on Srinagar Highway in the capital city. The majestic structures, standing back to back, proudly symbolise the Chamber’s prominence and influence in the city.

Ghulam Murtaza

The writer is the Secretary General of ICCI.